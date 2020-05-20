A Drumore Township man whose son had been reported missing and found with him Tuesday morning has been charged with child endangerment and related crimes after running out of gas and being high when police found them, according to state police.

Mike Consylman, 28, of the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road took his 6-year-old son, Damion Consylman, with him to get money shortly after 9 p.m. Monday after an argument with his parents about $40 that was missing, according to police.

But he ran out of gas and -- unbeknownst to him -- his mother reported the boy missing around 1 a.m. when they didn't return after she talked to him by phone and he told her he'd be home soon, according to charging documents. Consylman's mother also told police her son had seemed jittery earlier and possibly was on something.

Police found the father and son in Consylman's car parked at Musser's Plaza, 33 Friendly Drive, about 8:20 a.m. That was about five minutes after a motorist notified police they'd spotted the car from the alert.

Consylman appeared high, admitted shooting methamphetamine and failed a drug test, police said.

He was being held at Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday, unable to post $40,000 bail.

