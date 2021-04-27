A Drumore Township man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was found in possession of a hard drive containing child pornography and other explicit images, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Patrick Joseph Kreider, 28, was charged with two counts of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and 16 counts of invasion of privacy.

The charges came after investigators discovered a file labeled “adolescents” on the hard drive at 5 p.m. on April 24. The file contained thousands of sexually explicit images of girls, some who appeared ages 10 and younger, according to the affidavit.

A partial forensic download of the hard drive uncovered six images of child pornography and 10 images of indecent contact child pornography, among other images, according to the affidavit.

Krieder's wife found the file “sitting in plain sight” and turned it in to authorities when she saw the pictures, police said. She had never been allowed to use Krieder’s electronics because they were protected by passcodes.

Kreider told investigators he wasn’t sure how the images appeared on the hard drive, which he said he purchased in 2019, police said. Kreider said he was “moderately savvy” with computers and that nobody else had access to the hard drive.

Kreider said he was aware the hard drive contained pornography including pornography involving excrement and images of girls ranging from 6 to 7 years old when he purchased it, “but I did not know or realize at the time there was child porn,” according to the affidavit. Kreider told investigators he had backed up the drives in case they contained important documents.

The hard drive also discovered photographs of Kreider, other women, cellphone screen shots and military paperwork with Kreider’s information on it, police said.

Kreider is awaiting scheduling for a preliminary hearing, court records show.