The Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized a cache of drugs and other paraphernalia during a raid of a residence and storage shed in June.

The Drug Task Force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police about a strong odor of marijuana coming from a storage unit in the 200 block of Seymour Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Alexis Martinez was identified as the renter of the storage unit, and his residence is in the first block of North Broad Street

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the district attorney's office, said the drug task force executed a search warrant at the residence and storage unit on June 29. During the search of the storage unit, the Drug Task Force seized:

- 8,161 grams of marijuana

- 900ml of liquid THC oil

- 36 100mg THC vape cartridges

- paraphernalia including a heat press to extract oil from the plants.

During the raid of Martinez's residence, the Drug Task Force seized:

- 423.5 grams of marijuana

- 27 fentanyl pills

- $3,962 in cash

- Various drug paraphernalia.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office estimated that the total approximate street value of the drugs seized is nearly $90,000.

Martinez, 38, is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. District Judge Andrew LeFever arraigned Martinez on June 30, and Martinez's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, according to a criminal docket.

Martinez is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.