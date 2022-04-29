Police arrested a Columbia man they say was dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Sadi A. Corretger, 31, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest came following an investigation by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation unit.

At 6:20 a.m. on April 5, police executed three search warrants in connection with the investigation. Police arrested Corretger at a home in the 100 block of Melrose Lane in Lancaster city. Officers also found approximately 62 grams of fentanyl, 46 grams of meth, an electric grinder, a cell phone, a scale, and $220 in cash, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

When police executed another warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Rob Drive in Mount Joy, officers found 24 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials, and $1,081 cash, according to the release.

"In total, the approximately 86 grams of fentanyl recovered has a street value of $28,000 and the 46 grams of methamphetamine recovered has a $4,600 street value," according to the release.

During an interview with police after his arrested, Corretger admitted to police that the drugs were for sale, according to the release.

Corretger was arraigned on his charges on April 6 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled before District Judge David Miller on May 19. Corretger is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

East Hempfield Township, West Earl Township, Manheim Township, Northwest Regional, Columbia and Manheim police departments, along with the Pennsylvania Counterdrug Task Force, assisted with the investigation.