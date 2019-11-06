State officials are warning area residents that suspected drug overdoses have spiked since Nov. 2 in Dauphin County, although it's not yet clear what's causing the increase.

“One overdose is too many, and 24 overdoses in one county over a few days is extremely alarming,” said Ray Barishansky, Incident Commander of the Opioid Command Center.

According to the state Department of Health, alerts are issued when emergency departments report suspected overdose numbers above the "high threshold" for a county, which in Dauphin is 10 to 11 overdoses in a 24-hour period. The 24 suspected overdoses were likely not fatal, according to Wardle, and they reportedly involved various forms of substance use.

No alerts have been issued for Lancaster, York, Chester, Berks or Lebanon counties in recent weeks, according to Wardle.

"Any analysis on the chemical compounds in the person’s blood at time of overdose take time to come back, so we don’t know if there is perhaps a bad batch of fentanyl in Dauphin County, or what exactly may be causing the increase in overdoses," he wrote. "However, this information does emphasize how important it is for everyone to have naloxone on hand."

Barishansky urged anyone struggling with a substance use disorder to seek help.

"If you call 1-800-622-HELP, professionals are standing by ready to assist and get you connected to resources and treatment," he said. "Treatment works and recovery is possible.”