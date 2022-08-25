A man and woman claiming to need gas money robbed a man at gunpoint in Bart Township and approached another man in Fulton Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A man told troopers he was outside of his home on Lancaster Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when a white BMW SUV slowly approached him, and the male driver held up gold chains and said in broken English that he needed gas money. The man pulled out about $137 with the intention of giving the driver $5 when a woman in the backseat of the SUV pulled out a handgun, police said. The man gave the duo all of his money and his Apple watch after the woman demanded it, police said.

A girl who was about 8 years old was in the front seat crying at the time, according to state police.

State police received a similar report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, about 14 miles southeast of the initial reported robbery and about eight miles south of Quarryville. A caller in that area reported to state police that a man approached him and asked to exchange jewelry for gas money, police said. The police report did not provide any other details about the interaction, but Trooper Kevin Kochka said in an email that the same vehicle and occupants were involved at both incidents.

State police described the driver as a bald Black or Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s with a heavy build and gold teeth. He was last seen wearing a gold and white striped shirt.

State police described the woman in the backseat of the man's SUV as being in her 40s or 50s who was last seen wearing a white bonnet or handkerchief, a gold ring with a gem on her right hand and possibly a gray sweatshirt over a dress.

State police ask anyone with information to contact their Lancaster barracks at 717-299-7650.