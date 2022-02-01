A Lancaster man has been charged with causing the death of a Lancaster pediatrician who died weeks after being struck by a van as he crossed a downtown street last fall.

Rodolfo Paradas, 51, was charged Tuesday with accidents involving death or personal injury and duty to give information and render aid in the death of Steven F. Killough. The accidents involving death charge is a second-degree felony that carries a mandatory sentence of three years in prison and $2,500 fine.

He is also charged with driving with a suspended license, failing to give right of way to a pedestrian and a turn signal violation.

Killough, 66, died Nov. 12 of a traumatic head injury. Killough was crossing West Chestnut Street at Prince Street in the crosswalk around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29 when Paradas hit him, according to police.

Paradas initially stopped and helped Killough off the road, but left after an ambulance arrived and took Killough to hospital. Police learned who Paradas was by tracking down the company that owns the van he was driving using surveillance footage in the area.