Three months after a beloved Lancaster pediatrician was struck in a downtown crosswalk, police charged the driver who hit him and said he was unlicensed.

Rodolfo Paradas, 51, of Lancaster, was charged Tuesday with several crimes, the most serious of which — accidents involving death or personal injury — is a second-degree felony that carries a mandatory sentence of three years in prison and $2,500 fine.

Paradas was driving a van south on Prince Street and turned left onto West Chestnut Street, when he struck Steven Killough about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29, according to police. Killough was crossing in the crosswalk with the walk signal.

Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance video showed Paradas getting out of the van, but then getting back in and leaving without providing information or notifying police as required by law, according to charging documents.

It is not clear from the documents how long Paradas stayed before leaving, but police previously said it was after an ambulance arrived to take Killough to Lancaster General Hospital.

Officer Ziyi Skatz was dispatched to the hospital after Killough was hit and interviewed him. He told her he was crossing with the walk signal when the van struck him, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

Killough, 66, died of a traumatic brain injury on Nov. 12.

Paradas was not in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon and online court documents did not list an attorney for him. His address on charging documents is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Lancaster Township; a reliable cell phone number could not immediately be located and a Facebook message sent to a Rodolfo Paradas on Tuesday afternoon was not immediately answered.

Skatz tracked the 2006 GMC Savana van through its license plate to Jose Caraballo-Castillo. He told her Paradas was his friend and employee and usually drove the van.

Though it is not clear why, and a police spokesman declined to elaborate when asked by LNP | LancasterOnline, Skatz learned Paradas had been admitted to Lancaster General and interviewed him there. Charging documents do not say when that took place.

Paradas admitted driving and said he did not have a license because it had been revoked, according to charging documents.

A man who identified himself as Caraballo-Castillo to LNP when a reporter called a number for a contracting business with his name hung up when asked if he knew Paradas. When LNP called back, the man said he did not speak English and again hung up.

Paradas is also charged with accidents involving death while not property licensed, driving with a suspended license, failing to give right of way to a pedestrian and a turn signal violation.