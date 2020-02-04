Update: Route 30 East has reopened, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that closed down Route 30 early Tuesday morning and at least two people were sent to the hospital, according to Manheim Township police. 

First responders were called to the scene at a crash on Route 30 near the New Holland Pike exit around 8:08 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

The crash happened at 8:02 a.m., police said. 

A driver entered the highway in East Lampeter Township, police said, and drove a "significant distance in the wrong direction." 

The driver crashed head-on with oncoming traffic in Manheim Township, according to police. 

Police said that there were also reports of multiple crashes between Walnut Street and Route 222 around 8 a.m..  

One person was trapped in a vehicle and was freed within 30 minutes, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Police said that two people that were taken to the hospital did not have life-threatening injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown. 

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police, 717-569-6401.

This story will be updated.

