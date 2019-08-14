A motorist’s decision to turn around and help a man lying in the middle of the road likely saved the man from serious injury — or worse, police said.
Kevin Rivera was driving on Rock Point Road in East Donegal Township at about 1 a.m. Saturday when a blur of red caught his eye.
“I thought it was a deer at first … I swerved to get out of the way,” Rivera said in a phone interview Monday.
He decided to turn around.
At the spot where he swerved moments earlier, he found a 71-year-old man with blood on his face laying on the double yellow lines in the middle of the road. The man was wearing a red shirt and appeared distressed.
Rivera, 31, turned his hazard lights on, got out of the car and started talking with the man. Rivera called 911, and an ambulance and police arrived to care for the man.
Susquehanna Regional Police Officer Bret McFarland praised Rivera’s actions.
“It could have been very, very bad,” McFarland said. “I think that driver actually probably saved that gentleman from severe injury.”
McFarland said the man, who police did not identify, was out walking and fell on the road. He lives nearby. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
McFarland said it’s a lesson in the importance of driver awareness.
“You can never guess what you’re going to be presented with while driving, especially on these farm roads,” McFarland said.
Rivera, of Maytown, said he told his mom that anyone would have done what he did, but, he said, his mom disagreed. A friend of Rivera’s reached out to LNP to share the story.
A Lancaster native, Rivera is a Donegal High School graduate. He runs a YouTube account where he produces music under the name “DJ Skandalous” for more than 575,000 subscribers.
Saturday’s experience was a great reminder not to get distracted at the wheel, he said.
“I’m just really thankful I was paying attention and I didn’t hit him,” Rivera said.