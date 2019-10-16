The driver of box truck that hit the front awning of Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz on October 10 was cited with three traffic offenses on Tuesday.

Dymere M. Smith, 24, of Norristown, was cited with turning movements and required signals, driving upon a sidewalk and careless driving for the crash that caused the roof to collapse, according to police.

Smith made a right turn from North Lane onto North Broad Street, going up on the sidewalk and striking part of the cafe's roof, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, but two women were sitting near the roof right before it came down, according to Jeff Hertzog, a manager at Tomato Pie.

Smith's vehicle had significant damage, police said, and it had to be towed from the scene.

