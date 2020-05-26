A 23-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a Saturday morning crash in Salisbury Township, according to state police.

Nashid S. Al-Hadi, 23, of Millersville was killed in the crash about 9:24 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Highway east of Umbletown Road, police said.

Police said Al-Hadi was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Passat east on the highway, when his vehicle drifted across a center lane and into oncoming traffic.

There, the Passat collided head-on with another vehicle, police said.

Al-Hadi suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman riding in Al-Hadi’s vehicle was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The 23-year-old man driving the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries, police said. His 49-year-old passenger was not injured, police said.

While there is no mention of it in the state police report, county officials originally said a tractor-trailer also was involved in the crash. The tractor-trailer, they said, stuck the porch of a house, causing it to catch fire.

The porch was mildly damaged, they said.