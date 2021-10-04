A school bus driver was injured after a bus carrying students collided with a tractor trailer in Ephrata Township on Monday afternoon, according to Ephrata police.

The two vehicles swiped each others' side mirrors as they passed each other in the opposite direction in the 100 block of Hahnstown Road, about a mile east of the Route 222 and Route 322 interchange southeast of Ephrata around 4:20 p.m., police said in a news release.

The bus was carrying six children from the Ephrata Area School District onboard at the time of the crash, none of whom were injured.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Ephrata Area School District were not immediately successful

The bus' driver, of Akron, suffered a head injury from flying glass and debris when the large side mirror swung into and shattered the bus window, police said. The bus driver was transported to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital for treatment.

The extent of the bus driver's injury was not clear.

The tractor trailer driver, of York, was also uninjured.

Police are now investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.