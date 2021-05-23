A motorist is in serious condition after being struck by a train in York County on Saturday morning, according to a report by WGAL.

The driver of the vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train headed west at a crossing near West Cly Road in Newberry Township, west of Falmouth across the Susquehanna River, just before 6:30 a.m., according to the report.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the report. The train’s crew was uninjured.

West Cly Road was shut down between Reeser Hill Road and River Drive for more than four hours, WGAL said.

The collision is being investigated by Newberry Township police and Nortfolk Southern, according to the report.

The 107-car train was headed to Conway, Pennsylvania when the crash occurred.