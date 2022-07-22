The driver of a bus full of students and chaperones on a retreat that crashed in September on its way back to LCBC’s Manheim campus suffered a medical emergency, state police in Frackville said Friday.

The bus crashed near the Hegins exit of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, causing multiple students and volunteers to suffer injuries, according to previous LancasterOnline reporting.

An investigation revealed video footage of the driver appearing to lose consciousness as the vehicle traveled off of the road, state police said. The bus had no defects that could have led to the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the bus was Adam Wright of Lancaster, who was 37 at the time of the crash and had worked with Premiere #1 Limousine Service for at least eight years, according to previous reporting.

No charges will be filed, police said.

Passengers on the chartered bus included 31 freshman and sophomore girls and church volunteers returning from a retreat in Glen Spey, New York.

Students, volunteers and the bus driver were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals in Dauphin, Montour, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.

In May, LCBC hosted an event to thank paramedics who rescued those injured in the crash.