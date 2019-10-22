Ephrata police are searching for a driver they say hit a borough resident as he was walking in a crosswalk Tuesday, stopped and yelled at the man and then drove off.
The man was hit about 3:05 p.m. at East Main and Spring Garden streets, police said. He was thrown over the vehicle to the ground and was injured in the face, head and right leg.
The man was treated at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, police said.
Police are looking for an older white sedan. The driver was described as an older white male with gray and white hair and an unshaven face, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-733-8611, or leave a tip on the department's Facebook page.