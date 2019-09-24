A multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon shut down both westbound lanes of Route 283 between Mount Joy Road and Cloverleaf Road, which is the Rheems exit.
A box truck, pickup truck and tractor-trailer were all involved in the crash, first reported near Snyder Road.
The crash happened when Randy Huber Sr., of Columbia, was driving a 2011 Nissan pickup truck, traveling east, crossed the center grass median, Northwest Regional Police Chief Mark Mayberry said.
The box truck and the tractor-trailer were traveling west and struck Huber, police said.
Huber was transported to the hospital, but police said they didn't believe the injuries were life-threatening.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. around mile marker 16.8. Crews were responding to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
As of 2:15 p.m., traffic was moving slowly in the westbound lanes.