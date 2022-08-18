Police have cited the husband of a woman killed in a fatal crash in East Hempfield Township in March.

East Hempfield Township police filed a summary traffic violation against Bruce Hubbs, 75, for failing to stop at a stop sign at Lititz and Lancaster roads on Tuesday, March 29. The intersection is about half a mile from Root's Market, two miles north of East Petersburg and just over three miles south of Manheim.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on Thursday released findings from the investigation that went for more than four months after the crash. Bruce Hubbs was driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan when he tried to cross the intersection. A tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Route 72 slower than the posted speed limit of 55 mph at the time, according to the release.

Bruce Hubbs "attempted to cross the intersection when the truck was approximately 80-90 feet away, which was determined to be too close for the truck operator to react and avoid the collision," according to the release.

Jeannie Hubbs, 75, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni later ruled she died of multiple traumatic injuries and her death was accidental. An obituary indicates Jeannie Hubbs was Bruce Hubbs' wife.

Police did not cite the driver of the tractor trailer.

The crash happened over a month after the crash at the same intersection that killed 10-year-old Libby Miller. The district attorney's office also released the findings of that investigation on Thursday.

The roughly 5-mile stretch of Route 72 between Manheim and East Petersburg has seen multiple other crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries.

Last year a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing with two other vehicles, one of them a public works vehicle, near Quarry Road on Oct. 25; and a brother and sister, ages 21 and 18, were killed after being struck by a car-carrying tractor-trailer near Graystone Road in East Petersburg on May 22. Three people were also hospitalized with traumatic injuries after a head-on crash near Hillside Avenue in Penn Township on Sept. 3.

East Hempfield Township officials have since announced an emergency response plan to address the fatalities at one intersection along Route 72 less than two miles away from the crash that killed Brandie and Leonard Kasper.