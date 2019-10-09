The driver of the car that struck and seriously injured a 73-year-old Lititz woman riding her bike was cited for a traffic violation after the investigation, Lititz police said.

Joshua A. Tshudy, 38, of Lititz, "failed to yield the right-of-way to the bicyclist resulting in the crash that caused her fatal injuries," police said in a release on Wednesday.

Sarah Christine Mummert, 73, died four days after crashing with Tshudy's Volkswagen on September 7.

Mummert's actions did not contribute to the crash, police said.

She was riding a bicycle, heading west on East Second Avenue, and tried to cross Broad Street onto West Second Avenue, according to police. Tshudy was coming the opposite direction, east on West Second Avenue, and turned left to go north on South Broad Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: