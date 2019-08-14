The woman charged with causing the multivehicle crash that killed two Warwick High School students in October sent a Facebook “friend request” to a family member of one of the deceased students, according to court documents.

The request from Debra-Slaymaker Walker caused the family “extreme emotional distress,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Jared Hinsey in a bail modification petition filed Wednesday.

In response Judge Donald Totaro ordered Slaymaker-Walker to have no contact with any victim or family member from the Oct. 26, 2018, crash.

Slaymaker-Walker, 63, has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December with two counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and related charges.

The district attorney’s office said this arrangement was made due to injuries she sustained in the crash that killed Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17. Rylan Beebe, 17, was seriously injured.

The original bail conditions required Slaymaker-Walker to “refrain from intimidating or retaliating against any victim or witness,” according to court documents.

The modified order should prevent future contact, Hinsey said in the request.

District Attorney Craig Stedman has called Slaymaker-Walker’s driving purposeful, evasive and effective, and said a “pattern of sustained reckless driving” led to the fatal multivehicle collision.

Slaymaker-Walker's public defender Chris Tallarico indicated through questioning at a preliminary hearing and in pretrial court documents that her medical history played a role in the crash.

Slaymaker-Walker was in a state of seizure when EMTs got to the crash scene and had another seizure on the way to the hospital, according to Tallarico. She had her driver’s license medically recalled in 2013, but was licensed to drive at the time of the crash.

In May, Tallarico filed a motion for a change of venue for her trial. Totaro said he would put the decision on hold until seeing prospective jurors for the trial. A trial date has not been scheduled.