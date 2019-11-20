A truck driver that hit the Route 30 westbound overpass near Mountville on Wednesday while hauling a shed has been charged with a vehicle code violation— six days after the overpass reopened following repairs from a similar crash in June.

And the driver has a history of vehicle violations in Lancaster County.

West Hempfield Township Police charged Thomas L. Blank, 27, of Gap, with failing to secure his load, a summary offense. A message left Wednesday with the trucking company, Dienner's Transportation, of Gap, was not immediately returned.

Online court records show Blank has been cited more than a half-dozen times with various vehicle code violations dating to 2011 in Lancaster County.

He most recently pleaded guilty in July 2018 to an unsafe equipment violation and he's pleaded guilty to violations including careless driving, a lane restriction and registration, insurance and emission requirements.

Police said Blank was hauling a shed that was too tall when it struck the overpass shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, causing debris to be strewn over the road. The bridge is 14 feet 4 inches above Route 30 on the westbound lanes and 14 feet 3 inches above the highway on the eastbound lanes, according to signs posted on each side.

No vehicles may exceed 13 feet, 6 inches in height, according to the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

Traffic was reduced to one lane during clean up and so the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation could inspect the bridge.

The same overpass was hit in June when a tractor-trailer carrying a lift struck the Hill Street bridge.

The driver of that tractor-trailer, Ethan Spies, of Elizabethtown, was also cited for failing to secure the load and pleaded guilty June 20.

Story continues below video.

UPDATE: Crash on US 30 westbound between College Ave/Stony Battery Rd and Prospect Rd. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 20, 2019

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Past Hill Street overpass coverage: