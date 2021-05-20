This Saturday will mark exactly two months since the death of former Lampeter-Strasburg High School and East Stroudsburg University basketball standout Ryan Smith. It had followed a long battle with Leukemia.

To honor his memory, a drive-thru bone marrow registration event will be held Saturday for those ages 18 to 44 at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School parking lot from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA will also hold a registration event Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All that is required is to bring a smart phone to complete a digital registration process. No blood will be drawn. Instead, only a cheek swab kit will be self-administered. The whole process will take about 15 to 20 minutes.

The cheek swab will then be added to the National Bone Marrow Registry. It’s the same registry through which Smith was given a second chance at life, after undergoing a stem cell transplant April 21, 2020.

“So when they look for a match, they first look at your siblings,” said Kim Smith, Ryan’s mother. “His brother Darren and sister Katelyn were both tested, and were 70-percent matches. But they look for a 100-percent match. ...Ryan was fortunate in that he had 15 potential donors who were each a 100-percent match.”

While he was still alive, Ryan and Kim wrote a ‘thank you’ letter to the donor, who remains anonymous for a full 12 months after the transplant, and can stay anonymous unless opting to reach out to the Smith family after that date. That hasn’t happened for the Smiths, but they’re thankful for the transplant extending Ryan’s life.

After the transplant, Ryan built his body back up and was set to return to the East Stroudsburg campus in January in hopes to revive his basketball career. But the cancer returned.

“When Ryan got donor cells, they look to see a percentage of your body that’s taken over by your donor cells,” Kim Smith said. “They eventually want 100 percent of the donor cells to take over. Ryan’s never got to 100 percent, at most it was 97 percent. The three percent that was still Ryan’s cells had a mutation in them. And that mutation just ramped everything up, at least that’s what we’re told.”

Still, there are plenty of success stories. Like Molly Gorczyca, a Rowan University field hockey player who beat acute myeloid leukemia and is more than 18 months out from a stem cell transplant. Gorczyca and Ryan Smith met through their cancer bond and ended up falling in love. Just last week, Molly was the Honored Hero for the New Jersey Big Climb, which raises funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Molly’s stem cell donor was her brother. But not every cancer patient is that fortunate. Seventy-seven percent of white patients will find their genetically matched donor on the United States registry, vastly different from the 57% of American Indian patients, 46% of Hispanic or Latino patients, 41% of Asian or Pacific Islander patients, or 23% for Black or African American patients who will find their donor, according to a press release.

Saturday’s events are being organized through Be The Match, a nonprofit that services the largest marrow registry in the United States. To date, they have facilitated more than 86,000 marrow and cord blood transplants and facilitate nearly 6,100 transplants a year.

Individuals who cannot make the drive-thru swabbing event can join the registry online by texting ‘Relentless’ to the number 61474 and a cheek swab kit will be mailed to their home.

“One thing that’s keeping us going is just hearing the stories from so many people,” Kim Smith said. “We have found people have come to know Jesus because of Ryan. Some people started to pray together with their families because of Ryan.”

And through Saturday’s events intended to honor Ryan, people can potentially save a life, too.