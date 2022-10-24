Almost a decade ago, Lititz attracted national attention when it was named “the coolest small town in America” by Budget Travel.

On the heels of Lancaster being named one of the “best small cities in America” by a personal finance website earlier this month, Lititz’s main street has won the notice of a well-known travel information company.

Lititz’s business district has been named one of the eight “most charming Main Streets in the United States” by Fodor’s, a company that has been delivering travel and tourism advice through guide books and its award-winning website for more than 70 years.

“These downtown main street roadways across the U.S. offer visitors and locals alike the opportunity to experience what might just be the cutest, most picturesque roadways to roam,” Molly O’Brien wrote in the article on Fodors.com dated Oct. 17. “These main street thoroughfares were practically purposefully designed to enjoy a leisurely stroll.”

O’Brien declares Lititz’s Main Street to be “dripping in charm, boasting businesses housed in traditional American architecture.”

“Visitors can stroll throughout downtown’s classic buildings, which today are home to forward-thinking businesses," O’Brien writes.

O'Brien singles out the Slate Cafe for its coffee, pastries such as whoopie pies and homemade dog treats; A Tea Affair for its selection of teas and scones, the Lititz Shirt Factory as a "hip live music venue and brewery" and The Wilbur Lititz — the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in the building that once housed the Wilbur Chocolate Co. factory — as a "world-class luxury hotel" with a "sweet heritage."

O'Brien also mentions "the clickety-clacking of horse hooves pulling Amish carriages through this storied town."

Lititz is the only Pennsylvania town on the Fodor’s “charming main streets” list. The other towns on the list are Park City, Utah; Breckenridge, Colorado; Georgetown, Maryland; Fredericksburg, Texas; Franklin, Tennessee; Jackson, Wyoming; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

You can read O’Brien’s article here.

Other accolades for Lititz over the past decade have included the Philadelphia Daily News naming it one of the 10 best places to take a "beer-cation" during the winter, in 2015.

Earlier this month, in a website article dated Oct. 4, financial writer Adam McCann of WalletHub named Lancaster the best small city to live in in America, based on criteria including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.

“... WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability,” the article says. “They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.”

Lancaster had the highest score on the list, 71.04, just above Carmel, Indiana, and Fair Lawn, New Jersey, which came in second and third.

WalletHub is a nine-year-old personal finance website. You can read the article ranking the small cities here.