After a wet weekend, meteorologists are forecasting a short stretch of drier weather starting Monday afternoon.
AccuWeather predicts rain through about 1 p.m. Monday, with the next rain sometime Thursday.
Its forecast shows temperatures in the upper 70s Monday, falling to the mid 60s degrees overnight, then rising to the upper 80s the next few days.
The National Weather Service predicts showers before noon Monday, with a high near 76 degrees and an overnight low of about 62 degrees. It shows Tuesday and Wednesday sunny and warmer, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Soggy start today but then drying out with lower humidity through Tuesday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/XSCfnCojHj— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 8, 2019
Tropical system likely to form by the end of the week. @NHC_Atlantic probability of formation is high or 70%. Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. pic.twitter.com/m1WVRxisCR— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 8, 2019
Monitoring severe storm potential for Thursday 7/11 #PAwx @NWSSPC pic.twitter.com/S8zIK4qape— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 8, 2019
Showers slowly fade this morning then gradual clearing later today #PAwx pic.twitter.com/zrGUwBFLvG— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 8, 2019
Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted Sunday,
Saturday's high of 90 was the 4th 90-degree day of season in Lancaster. Clouds and scattered showers will help hold us in the 80s today...and a weak front will bring slight relief into early week as dew points pull back into the 60s. #Summer2019— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) July 7, 2019