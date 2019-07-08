AccuWeather July 8, 2019

AccuWeather forecast as of July 8, 2019. 

 ACCUWEATHER

After a wet weekend, meteorologists are forecasting a short stretch of drier weather starting Monday afternoon.

AccuWeather predicts rain through about 1 p.m. Monday, with the next rain sometime Thursday.

Its forecast shows temperatures in the upper 70s Monday, falling to the mid 60s degrees overnight, then rising to the upper 80s the next few days.

The National Weather Service predicts showers before noon Monday, with a high near 76 degrees and an overnight low of about 62 degrees. It shows Tuesday and Wednesday sunny and warmer, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted Sunday,