Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DOG LAW OFFENSE

WARWICK TWP.: A woman was bit by a dog around 3:03 p.m. April 25 in the 1100 block of Orchard Road, police said. The woman received a large cut on her waist and a bruised scratch on her side. The owner of the dog will be cited with a non-traffic citation for a dog running at large summary offense and the dog must be quarantined for 10 days, police said.

IDENTITY FRAUD

PENN TWP.: A Pittsburgh man reported to police that his credit card was being used to purchase over $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Manheim-area business April 24, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: A woman reported to police that her name, address and social security number were used by an unknown person to apply for credit cards between April 17 and 18, police said.

DRAG RACING

CLAY TWP.: A juvenile was charged after his vehicle lost control and struck a stop sign after driving through a yard in the 300 block of West Church Street on Thursday at 9:01 p.m., police said. Police responded to a report of two vehicles “drag racing” in the area, but when officers arrived, the other car had fled the scene, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

MIDDLE PAXTON TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY: Kaia Becker, 18, and Rylee Bowser, 19, both of Elizabethtown, and Garrett Doane, 18, and John Shea, 19, both of Hummlestown, along with one juvenile, were charged with burglary and criminal trespassing after state police found the group of five on Felicita Mountain Resort property on Wednesday, April 22, at 9 p.m., police said.

