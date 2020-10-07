October's first of two meteor showers will peak Wednesday night, but astronomers say to keep eyes toward the skies into Thursday night, too.

The Draconid meteor shower is a smaller event, only producing a few slow-moving meteors per hour, according to EarthSky.

On occasion, this meteor shower can produce many meteors, or "shooting stars", but the chances of this happening in 2020 are slim.

Lancaster County may have a good chance at seeing the meteor shower on Wednesday night; clear skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for tonight.

Thursday night is also forecast to be clear in Lancaster County; though, be sure to check your local weather forecast before heading outside to watch the shooting stars.

The sky chart from the Grundy Observatory, located at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster city, says that the area will be mostly free from cloud coverage Wednesday and Thursday nights. The darker blue the squares, the clearer the sky.

There are some clouds predicted between 5 and 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the chart. But afterwards, it's forecast to be clear.

Here are some tips for optimal stargazing and meteor watching: - Avoid light-polluted areas, such as downtown Lancaster city and downtown Lititz. The best view will be in a dark sky. Northern and southern areas in Lancaster County are often the darkest. - Become familiar with interactive star maps; websites such as Astronomy.com, Skyandtelescope.com and Earthsky.com have star maps that can show you exactly what stars and constellations are above you in the night sky. - For meteor showers, use your star map to figure out the closest constellation to where the shower will be. Set up a lounge chair and watch the sky in that general direction. - Use a compass to figure out your positioning. Sources: Tom Lugar, AELC; Dr. Fronefield Crawford, Franklin & Marshall College

There won't be any shortage of astronomical events happening in October.

The Orionid meteor shower is projected to peak Oct. 21.

The moon will be in its waxing crescent phase and skies will be dark for this meteor shower. This shower usually produces 10 to 20 fast-moving meteors per hour, according to EarthSky, an astronomy website.

On Oct. 1, the full hunter's moon (and this year's harvest moon) was at its biggest and brightest.

There will be another full moon on Halloween: the full blue moon. The next full moon on Halloween won't happen until 2039, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.