PA health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urges public to avoid gatherings as COVID-19 surge continues

Pennsylvania’s health secretary Thursday urged the public to avoid gatherings of any kind and to cooperate with COVID-19 case investigations.

Dr. Rachel Levine made the remarks during a press conference to discuss the state's ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.

To read more, click the link below.

Will PennDOT toll bridges in Lancaster County? Details early next year

Lancaster County residents may face new tolls on major state-maintained bridges in 2021.

The state Department of Transportation plans to develop and release in the first quarter of the new year its first list of bridges across the state to be tolled under the new program. Toll rates have yet to be determined and will be set on a case-by-case basis, a spokeswoman said. To read more, click the link below.

Judge upholds Manheim Township approval of Oregon Village as allowable use of Oregon Pike properties

A Lancaster County Court judge has upheld the June 2019 decision of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners to approve the proposed Oregon Village development as an allowable use of a prominent Oregon Pike property.

Judge Leonard Brown III denied an appeal filed by Mary Bolinger, owner of a nearby bed-and-breakfast, the Olde Oregon Farmhouse, who contended the commissioners failed to properly consider the project’s impact on her business.

To read more, click the link below.

Born with bilateral clubfoot, Manheim Township’s Tyson Johns grows into standout soccer player

Nearly 17 years ago, on Jan. 18, 2004, Matt and Noel Johns were in their fifth year of marriage when they became first-time parents. Two days later, they were informed their newborn son, Tyson, had bilateral clubfoot.

“It wasn’t the smartphone era yet,” Matt Johns said. “We weren’t able to immediately Google search what that meant. ... We were parents on Day Three. We don’t know what that means. Would he be able to walk? Able to run?”

To read more, click the link below.

Laura the Cookie Lady to open shop in Lititz; 2nd location for Ephrata baker

Ephrata-based Laura the Cookie Lady will be opening a retail shop next month in Lititz.

Like the shop in Ephrata, new shop in Lititz at 26 E. Main St. will feature a variety of decorated sugar cookies as well as flavored drop cookies such as chocolate chip, lemon blueberry and chocolate sea salt caramel.

To read more, click the link below.