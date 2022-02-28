Didn't get the opportunity to login over the weekend?

Here are five articles from the weekend to catch up on.

Lancaster had Pennsylvania's first girls wrestling team; now, PIAA considers it an emerging sport

Participation in scholastic sports have dropped 30% nationally over the past decade, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, creating a fundamental shift in the landscape of student athletics.

But one sport has bucked that national trend — girls wrestling.

Lancaster County has become a leader in the movement to sanction the sport in Pennsylvania.

Click here to read the full story.

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in Lancaster, visits Central Market to talk about Ukraine, his residency

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop at Lancaster Central Market on Saturday afternoon, spending some time talking with Lancaster residents about the Ukraine invasion, where he lives, his love for agriculture, and more.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster County residents tell why they quit jobs during the pandemic

The massive changes in the U.S. workforce wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have been called the “Great Resignation,” “Big Quit” and “Great Reset.”

First observed in the beginning of 2021, the “Great Resignation” has been a nightmare for employers as they scramble for workers in a tight labor market. Workers, however, describe quitting as a path to better work-life balance, better pay and different working conditions.

Click here to read the full story.

Scenes from frozen landscapes in Lancaster County after freezing rain results in icy scenes [photos]

After a wintry mix fell in Lancaster County late last week, reporter and photographer Ty Lohr traveled the county and got photos of the icy landscape.

'Bland' Stockyard Inn proposal to get another chance with Historical Commission

The developers behind a proposal to redevelop part of the former Stockyard Inn restaurant site into a new apartment complex told Lancaster city’s Historical Commission earlier this week that they will go back to the drawing board for a second time to revamp their design schemes, after the commission’s members called their new renderings “sad” and “bland.”

Click here to read the full story.

Norma's Pizza may be gone, but the award-winning pizza maker is competing on 'Pizza Wars'

Norma Knepp’s used to cooking under pressure.

She won the crown as the country's best pizza maker.

She’s welcomed a parade of pizza chefs to her small stand at Root’s Country Market and Auction.

And she’s competed on “Chopped.”

By the time she got the invitation to compete on “Pizza Wars,” everything had changed.

Click here to read the full story.