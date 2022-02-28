Didn't get the opportunity to login over the weekend?
Lancaster had Pennsylvania's first girls wrestling team; now, PIAA considers it an emerging sport
Participation in scholastic sports have dropped 30% nationally over the past decade, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, creating a fundamental shift in the landscape of student athletics.
But one sport has bucked that national trend — girls wrestling.
Lancaster County has become a leader in the movement to sanction the sport in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in Lancaster, visits Central Market to talk about Ukraine, his residency
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop at Lancaster Central Market on Saturday afternoon, spending some time talking with Lancaster residents about the Ukraine invasion, where he lives, his love for agriculture, and more.
Lancaster County residents tell why they quit jobs during the pandemic
The massive changes in the U.S. workforce wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have been called the “Great Resignation,” “Big Quit” and “Great Reset.”
First observed in the beginning of 2021, the “Great Resignation” has been a nightmare for employers as they scramble for workers in a tight labor market. Workers, however, describe quitting as a path to better work-life balance, better pay and different working conditions.
Scenes from frozen landscapes in Lancaster County after freezing rain results in icy scenes [photos]
After a wintry mix fell in Lancaster County late last week, reporter and photographer Ty Lohr traveled the county and got photos of the icy landscape.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates a thorn Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from the statue in Buchanan Park dedicated to the sailors of the USS Maine, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a tree at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a statue of a canon at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from the statue in Buchanan Park dedicated to the sailors of the USS Maine, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a tree at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a statue of a canon at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates branches at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates branches at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice starts to melt that formed overnight on a trash can in Lancaster on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Suzette Wenger
'Bland' Stockyard Inn proposal to get another chance with Historical Commission
The developers behind a proposal to redevelop part of the former Stockyard Inn restaurant site into a new apartment complex told Lancaster city’s Historical Commission earlier this week that they will go back to the drawing board for a second time to revamp their design schemes, after the commission’s members called their new renderings “sad” and “bland.”