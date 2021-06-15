Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz paid a visit to Lancaster County on Monday and made a few stops at some local establishments.

Dr. Oz, as he's known professionally, stopped at The Amish Farm and House and took a tour of both the house and farm to experience Amish country. Tim Talley, a tour guide and bus driver at The Amish Farm and House, thought he recognized the famous TV physician, so he called out his name. Oz, in turn, replied “Hey, what’s your name?” as they shook hands.

“I was very impressed with how cordial and nice and how he offered his time to speak with us there,” Talley said. Lena Zehr, another tour guide at The Amish Farm and House, led the tour that Oz was in, consisting of about 20 other guests. She said that he asked a lot of questions and was very attentive.

Oz also posted on his Instagram that he visited Central Market Flowers in Lancaster city.

According to Oz's Instagram account, he is currently on a week-long road trip through New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

WGAL interviewed him in the studio yesterday to discuss COVID-19, masks and vaccines.