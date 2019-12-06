Approximately 45 people were displaced after an overnight fire at Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster Township.

The 3-alarm fire was called in at 1:05 a.m., at 622 Wyncroft Lane, Friday.

All of the residents were safely evacuated from the building and many of them watched the blaze, wrapped in blankets.

A couple of people declined treatment for smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster Township assistant fire chief Mike Pickard.

Pickard said a flat rubber roof made it difficult to fight the fire because it insulated the heat and flames.

The Red Cross is assisting 18 families, approximately 34 people, according to communications director Lisa Landis.

She added that there was a number of small children included in those families.

Story continues below video.

Landis said the Red Cross is helping the families with shelter, clothing and food.

She expects more people and families to come forward in the following days.

Anyone who needs to get into contact with Red Cross can call the dispatch number, at 1-800-422-7677.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In March 2018, a fire at another address in Kensington Club was started by workers using a torch to seal a new rubber roof.

Wabank Road is currently closed at the entrance to the apartment complex.

Kensington Club Apartments is in the 1400 block of Wabank Road in Lancaster Township.

Roughly three dozen fire companies and emergency units were on the scene, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.