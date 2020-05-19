Nearly two dozen units were called to a barn fire in Fulton Township Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 11:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews from Lancaster and Chester counties arrived on the scene, where a barn was on fire, according to dispatch.

The fire is near Arcadia Trace Road and Westbrook Road in Fulton Township.

Crews had the fire knocked down in under an hour, but couldn't salvage the barn, which appeared to have farming equipment and straw inside.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene.

