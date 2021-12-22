Dozens of crashes were reported Wednesday morning, many due to icy road conditions, according to multiple police departments.

At least 25 traffic incidents had been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications by around 7:30 a.m.

Multiple first responders warned colleagues of extremely icy roads when arriving on the scene of some crashes.

"It's a sheet of ice," one emergency responder said to dispatchers as they arrived on the scene of a crash in Salisbury Township.

The northern part of the county seemed to have the most traffic troubles Wednesday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said officers responded to more than eight crashes from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Ephrata police responded to 11 crashes between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., many of them involving vehicles sliding off the road.

While most of the crashes had minor injuries, some incidents were more serious, with overturned vehicles and cars off the road.

Several utility poles were struck in the crashes Ephrata police responded to, though only one injury was reported -- a 21-year-old man who suffered minor injuries in rollover crash in West Cocalico Township. The man was taken to a hospital in Ephrata to be treated for his injuries.

Minor injuries have been reported at multiple crashes.