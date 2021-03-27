Dozens of protesters gathered in Penn Square on Saturday afternoon to demand an end to what they described as the demonization of Asian Americans in the wake of a series of deadly mass shootings in Atlanta earlier this month.

The group of about 40 protesters shouted chants of “the people, united, will never be defeated” and “stand up, fight back” while holding signs denouncing anti-Asian hatred.

Organized by the Lancaster Party for Socialism and Liberation, the event was billed as part of a “National Day of Action” to stop racism directed toward Asian Americans, with demonstrations planned in more than 60 cities across the country.

“I think it’s important for all folks to unite around the struggle against racism and war,” said Nick Silveri-Hiller, 31, a PLA member who helped organize the event. “Organized, working-class folks, when we come together, we have immense power to end white supremacy and racism, but also to end war and imperialism. Today is the beginning of a part of a movement to build that into a national movement.”

The March 16 shootings of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas was the “spark” that helped bring about a national call to end anti-Asian racism, Silveri-Hiller said, though it was just the latest incidence of violence directed toward that group over the course of the past several years.

Silveri-Hiller described the fatal shooting as a hate crime, though FBI Director Christopher Wray has stated that the shootings appeared to be motivated by the accused gunman’s sexual frustrations rather than racial animus.

But even if the shootings don’t rise to the legal definition of a hate crime, Mei Ke Reichard, a 23-year-old Millersville University student originally from Allentown who attended the rally, said the killings were steeped in a cultural mindset that fetishizes and sexualizes Asian women.

“It is, at its core, a racial issue,” said Reichard, who is herself of Chinese descent.

Reichard attended the rally with fellow Millersville student Lia Toigo, 21, originally of Harrisburg, who said she was “fired up” after the shooting.

“I think it’s just important for the community to understand where we’re coming from,” said Toigo, who is also of Chinese descent. “Typically we’ve been brushed over, and right now it’s a major issue, especially with the spa shooting, that we come together and understand that there is racism. It’s not something that’s a side issue. It’s important now.”

Jontel Toland, 32, said Asian Americans in Lancaster face similar difficulties as other racial minorities that are seen as “non-American.”

“We’ll highlight that we’re such a diverse city, but we don’t really dive deep into showcasing and giving everyone the equal chance to showcase their pride in their respective cultures,” said Toland, a candidate for the Lancaster City Council.

“We have people from all over the world, and the most we see is a few businesses, but they’re not really included in things,” he said, citing the lack of other languages at city council meetings as an example.

Toland, a self-described “dear friend, admirer and associate” of PSL, though not a member himself, also spoke at the rally.

“I think it’s important that we all show solidarity and unite against white terror and white hate,” he said. “It was important for me to be here to back my brothers and sisters up.”

The call to host Saturday’s rally was made by the ANSWER Coalition, a national antiwar group which includes the Lancaster PLA.

Silveri-Hiller said the PLA wanted to use the rally to unite struggles against what he described as racism, gentrification, imperialism, war and “police terror,” which he sees as being interconnected.

“Today is about bringing those movements together and demanding an end to anti-Asian racism and the war machine,” he said.

Silveri-Hiller claimed that modern anti-Asian hatred in America is rooted at its core in an effort in Washington and the Pentagon to dehumanize Asians, particularly Chinese people, in effort to ramp up towards conflict with China.

“We’ve seen throughout history any time the United States wants to go to war they first have to have a massive dehumanization campaign,” he said. “In order to justify the war with Iraq there was a massive dehumanization campaign against Arabs and Muslims, and we also saw a rise in hate crimes against those groups.”