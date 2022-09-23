A resurfacing project in downtown Lititz starts Wednesday with work on American with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.

Once the curb ramp work is done, the project will be suspended until the spring, when road resurfacing is expected to be complete by May 19, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The1.5-mile project includes Route 772 (Main Street) in from Route 501 (Broad Street) eastward to the borough line. Also included is work on Water Street from Route 772 (Main Street) to the Warwick Township line.

There will be traffic shifts or single-lane traffic restrictions with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.

No lane closures are permitted from 6 to 8:30 a.m. every day and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays.

Access will be maintained on Water Street for the pedestrian walkway and trail at Lititz Run Bridge, and at the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek bridge.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs is the primary contractor on the $1,260,025 project.