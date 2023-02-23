A paving project in downtown Lititz that began last year will resume next month, and take about 10 weeks to complete, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Starting March 6, PennDOT contractors will continue a $1.2 million project to resurface Route 772 (East Main Street) from Route 501 (Broad Street) east to Lititz Run Road. The project also includes repaving Water Street from Route 772 north to the borough limits.

The work will require lane closures and traffic shifts, but PennDOT said none will take place between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. There will also be no lane closures on Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Access to the pedestrian walkway and trail at the Lititz Run Bridge will be available throughout the project, as well as the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek Bridge, PennDOT said.

Contractors will begin by installing Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps on Main Street. Milling, base repairs and repaving will follow. JVI Group Inc. of Adams County is the primary contractor for the project.