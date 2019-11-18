The next Coffee With LNP | LancasterOnline will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at LNP, 8 W. King St.
This is the latest in a series of community drop-ins hosted by LNP. Local residents are invited to meet with reporters and editors, provide feedback on the newspaper and website, and bring suggestions for news coverage.
In addition, newsroom staffers are seeking unique information about Lancaster city — information about its history, neighborhoods, people and businesses that is not well-known to the wider community.
The Nov. 22 drop-in will precede the next installment of “Our Town,’’ the LNP | LancasterOnline series that profiles Lancaster County communities. The city will be featured Dec. 15.
Reporter Chad Umble will be present at the event, as will Alex Henry, brand and communications manager for LNP Media Group, and Barbara Hough Huesken, community liaison for LNP | LancasterOnline. Other newsroom staff members will make appearances during the drop-in.
The upcoming event coincides with the Extraordinary Give, which is hosted by the Lancaster County Community Foundation and held at locations throughout the city and county Nov. 22.