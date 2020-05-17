Even if some downtown Lancaster merchants were encouraged by the push to reopen May 15, the risk of state sanctions was enough to keep them closed.

Specifically, state Gov. Tom Wolf threatened to revoke permits and licenses and void insurance coverage for businesses that defy the shutdown order.

“I don’t appreciate an elected official threatening, with the different tools they have at their disposal, the livelihoods of their constituents,” said downtown Lancaster real estate investor and business owner Rob Ecklin.

“I have a real problem with that,” said Ecklin, who owns Quarryville-based cleaner and lubricant maker Stoner Inc.

While his tenants are staying closed for now, Ecklin, who also owns Details gift shop and Pappagallo clothing store, says he plans to open those downtown shops Tuesday, working to keep customers and employee safe by limiting hours, requiring masks and restricting the number of customers at a time.

“At this point, there is support to get people moving and working again and I want to be part of that train,” he said. “I think it’s critically important in order to continue the downtown Lancaster that we know and love.”

Ecklin describes it as a “calculated risk” to reopen before the shutdown orders are lifted saying “entrepreneurs make those calculated risks everyday.”

As for the potential sanctions, Ecklin says he will take them as they come.

“I don’t know that the state can fully follow through on all their threats, No. 1. And No. 2, if they do, they do — and then we may end up challenging that in court. We don’t know, we’ll have to evaluate that at the time,” he said.

