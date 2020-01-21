A Downingtown man turned himself into authorities after he injured himself and two others in a two-vehicle crash in July 2019, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Walker James Michels, 22, was traveling east on Division Highway in his 2002 Volkswagen Passat at a speed of at least 85 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on July 6.

In the 6200 block of Division Highway, Michels drove into the oncoming traffic lane, police said, a hit a 1999 Dodge Ram head-on that had stopped in the westbound lane to avoid a crash.

The two occupants of the Dodge, Robert L. McConaghy, 19, of Narvon, and an unidentified 17-year-old girl, were seriously injured in the crash. Michels was also injured.

Police reported that Michels turned himself into District Court on Jan. 21.

Michels was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault while driving under the influence, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and several related offenses.

Bail was set at $50,000, police said.

