Update: The incident has been cleared, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Lancaster city police are advising motorists to avoid N. Lime and E. King streets.

Police have the road blocked off due to downed wires and have been redirecting traffic around the area.

The road was initially closed around 7:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Police said that utility companies have been notified.

