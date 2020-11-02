Hopeful. Optimistic. But nervous.

These are words that Democrats at two last-minute campaign events in Lancaster County used to describe how they’re feeling about Election Day.

While President Donald Trump drew thousands to rallies in the state over the past three days, relatively small groups of Democrats turned out for two local, invite-only events on Monday organized by Joe Biden’s campaign.

Both featured Doug Emhoff, husband of Democractic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Emhoff joked that he’s been sent by the Biden campaign to the “hard places” around the country, particularly to swing-state counties like Lancaster that remain traditional Republican Party strongholds.

“They send me because they know things are changing and it’s my job to really advocate for that change,” Emhoff said.

At the first rally, in Lancaster city, Lititz resident George Sayles said believes there’s a “silent majority” of Biden supporters in the state. He said he’s spent the last 40 years advocating for Democrats, 20 of those years in Lancaster.

“I’ve seen the Trump parade driving around, all that craziness, ripping down all of our signs,” Sayles said, explaining that he put up 300 Biden-Harris signs around Lititz, which are now 90% gone.

“I’ve never seen that before. It’s ignorant. Most people who see that are repelled by that,” Sayles said.

Emhoff said he doesn’t believe it’s a “silent” majority that’s backing the Biden-Harris ticket.

“You’ve seen the numbers I’ve seen: tens of millions of people have already voted,” Emhoff told LNP | LancasterOnline. “Folks are coming to my events -- the spouse of the vice presidential candidate. They are off the charts, and that’s just for me, let alone for Joe, Kamala and Jill.”

About 40 people turned out for Emhoff’s first event at Steinman Park near the Central Market in Lancaster city, including Janet Diaz, who’s running in the closely watched state Senate race against GOP incumbent Scott Martin. Diaz was joined by state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, whose district lies in Philadelphia, as well as two Democrats running against Republican House members in the county -- Dana Hamp Gulick and Michele Wherley, candidates for the 97th House and 41st House districts, respectively.

At the events, Emhoff talked about Biden’s campaign promises, such as the promise to address the coronavirus, make health care more accessible, protect the Affordable Care Act and invest in clean energy. He also gave insight into his wife, who he said is a dedicated mom who loves to cook.

“She truly is a joyful warrior,” Emhoff said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

For his second event in the county, Emhoff traveled to Ephrata for a Veterans for Biden event at the “Biden Barn,” owned by Rebecca and Mark Branle. Approximately a dozen veterans attended the event.

The barn, decked out with “Pennsylvania for Biden” and “United not Divided,” was used as the location for a Biden campaign TV ad that aired during an NFL game. That ad starred Matt Woodburn, an Ephrata Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

People come from all over the state to see the barn, Rebecca Branle said.

“I was trying to show my children you could peacefully display your beliefs in a way that was done in love,” she said. “If you sit with a problem quietly, and you think about the answer, usually love is at the heart of it.”

Jan Hamby, 62, of East Drumore Township, said she was only recently able to speak out about her political beliefs. The retired U.S. Navy officer said her job as chancellor at the College of Information and Cyberspace at the National Defense University in Washington, DC, kept her from speaking her mind. She attributed her 2018 departure from that job to her inability to speak out against Trump.

“I knew I could be silent no longer,” Hamby said. “My oath to the Constitution had to take priority.”

Hamby said she will be at her polling location on Tuesday, with her husband, a U.S. Army veteran, to canvass in one of the reddest parts of the county for Democratic candidates.

“We need to win by such an overwhelming victory,” Hanby said. “First, because it shuts down claims of voter fraud. Second, it speaks to the rest of the world that the majority of Americans are not craven, self-serving nationalists who put themselves over all others.”

“I’m hopeful, but I’m still scared and anyone who says they’re not is stupid,” she added.

After Ephrata, Emhoff traveled to Montgomery and Bucks counties for similar get-out-the-vote events, and will end his evening in Philadelphia with Harris and singer John Legend for a drive-in concern and rally.

Although Lancaster’s voters are feeling nervously optimistic, Emhoff said he feels confident that Pennsylvania will go for Biden. From there, it’s “game over,” he said during his first event in Lancaster city.

"[Pennsylvania has] the same things I’m seeing around the country. People are just tired. They’re fed up with what’s going on with this administration. Not only with the lack of focus and planning on the coronavirus, they're really terrified for their healthcare,” Emhoff said. “We are really confident and excited, and we know how important Pennsylvania is. That's why all four of us are here today."