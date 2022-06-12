Suzy Hoover has been seeing double lately during walks around her east Lancaster city neighborhood.

The East King Street resident said she’s recently noticed two utility poles installed next to each other.

Hoover said she has documented more than two dozen instances of the pairings, which she said creates clutter she refers to as “visual pollution,” within a short walk from her home.

“It is all over the city,” she said.

Lingering for years and, in several cases in the city, longer than a decade, the situation arises when a replacement pole is erected next to a damaged or aging pole. The older poles can’t be removed until connected wires are moved to the newer poles.

This is where the delays begin because those wires must be moved by owners that include power, phone and cable companies, and municipalities.

Lack of personnel to perform the tasks, union rules that restrict who can move a wire, and federal regulations about how wires must be managed have all contributed to a problem that local governments rarely address in their official capacity.

“Over the years there’s been a whole host of reasons why this has developed like it has,” said Tim Webers, executive director of National Joint Utility Notification System, a nonprofit whose software is widely used by utility pole owners to alert others when they need to move their wires.

While the software is an efficient way to automatically inform companies about what they need to do, it’s often not enough to get the job done.

Webers said that if pole owners don’t follow up on the requests or local governments don’t create urgency through mandates, moving functioning wires from one pole to another can fall way down a company’s to-do list, where it can sometimes be forgotten.

“It’s just laziness,” Webers said. “No one wants to spend the money.”

Visual pollution

Hoover documented 25 instances of double poles on East King, East Orange, North Queen, West Lemon and North Lime streets. In the five blocks between her house in the 200 block of East King Street and the 700 block of East King Street near the prison alone, she found seven sets of double poles.

At the intersection of East King and South Franklin streets, there are two sets of double poles. One set has been there since at least July 2011 and the other has been there since at least August 2017, based on historic images from Google Maps Street View. Several blocks away, Google Maps Street View shows that a set of double poles near 226 E. King St. has been there since at least October 2008.

“If someone documented two dozen of them, I bet there’s a whole lot more than two dozen,” Webers said.

PPL owns most of the utility poles in Lancaster city. More than a week after being asked about its double poles, a spokesperson replied with a statement describing why old poles often linger after new poles are installed.

“In the case of our poles, we are unable to remove the double wood pole until other utilities that are attached to the older pole transfer their cables to the new pole. These transfers must be completed in a specific order — from top to bottom — to prevent the wires from becoming tangled,” read the statement issued by PPL spokesperson Maggie Sheely.

PPL’s statement did not address the 25 specific instances documented by Hoover or a request for the number of double poles it has in Lancaster city. A calculation is possible because PPL is a sponsoring user of the National Joint Utility Notification System software that helps utility companies communicate about a variety of issues such as the installation of a new pole, which necessitates the transfer of wires.

The software works by creating an open ticket when a new pole is placed, which notifies everyone with a wire on the pole that it must be moved. The ticket remains open until all the wires are moved. A software user can run a report on open tickets in a certain area that would show how many double poles there are.

The transfers are made in a specific order, with power lines typically moved first, followed by phone and cable and then municipal wires such as ones for Lancaster Safety Coalition and LanCity Connect, the city-owned fiber service. When a new pole is placed, the top of the old pole is usually cut off to make it easier to move the wires.

Sometimes, however, the bottom of the pole will be cut off to move wires. While that leaves part of the old pole dangling by its remaining wire attachments, it is done when a wire is being moved out of order, Webers said.

Such a situation exists at the southwest corner of North Lime and East Orange streets in Lancaster city where a portion of the old pole hangs in midair above the street, where Google Maps Street View shows it has been since at least September 2019.

Possible solutions

Webers spent 31 years working for Ameren Missouri, an electric utility company in St. Louis, before becoming executive director of National Joint Utility Notification System. He said there is no easy solution to the problem of double utility poles, or what the industry refers to as “double wood.” When he retired from Ameren Missouri, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County had some 5,000 instances of double wood, an amount he thinks is likely higher today.

Some states have taken a more hands-on approach to managing double wood, including in Oregon where the Oregon Joint Use Association addresses issues related to utility poles and where Webers said double wood is rare.

New York and Massachusetts also have experimented with enforcing rules about moving wires, but most states leave it largely up to the companies to manage it themselves, including Pennsylvania. Lancaster city does not have any ordinance specially related to moving wires or removing old utility poles.

Federal Communications Commission regulations require pole owners make provisions for others, even competitors, to attach to their poles. Those attachments are covered by agreements which may spell out how the attachments are made, and can include penalties for not moving wires, Webers said. In some cases, the pole owner can hire a contractor to move the wires and then bill the wire’s owner.

Another possible solution is for the utility to hire a contractor to clear all the double wood in an area by moving all the wires at once and taking down old poles. Such work gets around the delays from each company having to move its own wire, either due to liability reasons, union rules, or because it requires different expertise to move an electric wire than to transfer a fiber line.

Wires can also get moved quickly if poles are damaged because of weather or vehicle accidents, but Webers said responding to such emergencies means there is less time to move wires from one pole to another, especially for an industry that is struggling to get workers.

While utilities may respond to individual instances of double wood highlighted by elected officials or in news stories like this one, Webers said most cases will go unaddressed since utility companies would rather spend their time and money on other things.

“The work is just not getting done, and mostly because of money,” Webers said. “They just don’t want to do it.”

