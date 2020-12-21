Tonight, Jupiter and Saturn will cross paths — from the Earth's vantage point, anyways — and will look like one large, bright star in the night sky.

Informally dubbed the "Christmas Star" by many, given its proximity to Christmas, the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter will be best visible about an hour after sunset, according to Space.com.

Given that today is the winter solstice, Lancaster's sunset will happen at 4:43 p.m. It is the longest night of the year for the northern hemisphere.

TODAY – Great Conjunction of Jupiter & Saturn. Here's what they'll look like to scale in the sky!✅Look south-west after sunset✅Occurs in 9hr 30m from *now*✅They're close for a long timePlease share your images of the event below with time/location if you can. Clear skies! pic.twitter.com/VDEPedemFx — Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) December 21, 2020

The last time these two planets' orbits have gotten this visibly close was in 1226, nearly 800 years ago. The two planets will not appear as close until 2080.

Given that Saturn and Jupiter are such bright planets, the two will be visible in the night sky for days to come. Those who miss the conjunction will still be in for a stargazer's treat.

Tips for watching:

- Avoid light-polluted areas, such as downtown Lancaster city and downtown Lititz. The best view will be in a dark sky. Northern and southern areas in Lancaster County are often the darkest. The conjunction will be visible to the southwest.

- Use a compass to figure out your positioning.

- Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye on Monday night, though a set of binoculars or a telescope would allow one to see Jupiter's moons.