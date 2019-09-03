'Catastrophic': Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019.

 Ramon Espinosa

Hurricane Dorian continues to hit the Grand Bahama Island this morning. At least five people have died, according to the Associated Press.

The storm is poised to move to Florida next and continue north along the East Coast, according to the the National Weather Service.

What kind of impact could Dorian have in Lancaster County?

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said to expect a cold front later in the day Wednesday. Thursday should be cooler, and a shower is possible Friday as Dorian passes offshore, he said in a tweet.

In a phone interview mid-morning, National Weather Service meteorologist John Banghoff said Dorian will basically have "no impact" on Lancaster County.

"The current track is for it to stay well off of the East Coast," Banghoff said.

There could be some clouds on Friday, he said. The cold front moving through the region will help push Dorian out to sea, he said.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 80s, according to the weather service.

Wednesday should be warm with a high near 89 degrees before a cool down in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s from Thursday through early next week.