Hurricane Dorian continues to hit the Grand Bahama Island this morning. At least five people have died, according to the Associated Press.
The storm is poised to move to Florida next and continue north along the East Coast, according to the the National Weather Service.
What kind of impact could Dorian have in Lancaster County?
Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said to expect a cold front later in the day Wednesday. Thursday should be cooler, and a shower is possible Friday as Dorian passes offshore, he said in a tweet.
Patchy fog to start, then a sunny, seasonable day w/ afternoon temps in the low 80s. Wednesday will be warmer (mid/upper 80s) w/ a stray afternoon shower as a cold front approaches. Much cooler on Thursday, then chc of a shower Friday as Dorian passes to our East (offshore).— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) September 3, 2019
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Wednesday through Monday from the National Weather Service. The outlook says isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Wednesday as the cold front moves southeast across the region.
Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 80s, according to the weather service.
Wednesday should be warm with a high near 89 degrees before a cool down in the evening.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s from Thursday through early next week.