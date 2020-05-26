Millions of people will receive their Economic Impact Payment through a prepaid debit card in lieu of a paper check, the IRS announced.

The recipients of the cards were determined by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which is working with the IRS to distribute the payments.

Recipients of the EIP card will be able to make purchases, withdraw cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to their personal bank accounts, the U.S. Department of Treasury said. EIP cardholders will also be able to check their card balance online, on the phone or by using an app.

The EIP debit cards will arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. On the front of the card will be Visa's logo, and on the back will be the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank.

The card, which is free, will provide recipients with consumer protections against fraud, loss and other issues, the IRS said.