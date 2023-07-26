A Donegal School District teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old male student, including squeezing the boy's buttocks.

Susquehanna Regional Police charged Christopher A. Thompson on Tuesday with unlawful contact with minor/sexual offenses — a felony — corruption of minors and indecent assault — both misdemeanors.

Thompson, 50, of Lancaster Township, is free on $150,000 unsecured bail. A message left for his attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday morning. A message was also left for a number listed for Thompson.

In a statement posted on Donegal's website, the district said it was notified on June 6 that Thompson, an industrial arts teacher, would likely be charged.

"Immediately after learning this information, the School District placed the teacher on administrative leave and restricted the teacher from being on school property. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of this case. We are fully cooperating with the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and the (Lancaster County) District Attorney’s office. We will refrain from making any further public comment on this matter at this time due to this being an open criminal case," the statement said.

Thompson's information was no longer available Wednesday on Donegal's website.

According to Thompson's criminal complaint, the boy told police that on March 10, Thompson put his hands on the boy's shoulders, ran his fingers down the boy's back and then squeezed his buttocks. The boy quickly turned to Thompson and said, "you touched my butt," to which he said Thompson apologized.

The boy left Thompson's classroom, initially to go to the emotional support classroom, but then called his mother, who picked him up. The boy spoke to police that afternoon. The boy told police that Thompson was initially hesitant to let him go to the emotional support classroom, but the boy has a pass that allows him to go as needed.

Police said they learned from the boy and an emotional support teacher that Thompson had touched or rubbed the boy's shoulders several times earlier in the semester and that the boy told Thompson he did not like being touched.

An emotional support teacher told Thompson outside his classroom after one of the earlier touching incidents that the boy did not like being touched, the affidavit said.

On April 4, Thompson, accompanied by his attorney, told police that "there had been tension" between him and the student.

The complaint said Thompson denied touching the student, but also said he had touched the boy on the shoulder as he had done with other students, but never inappropriately. Thompson also told police no one had ever told him not to touch the student.

Police said they found no documentation of Thompson's claim of tension.