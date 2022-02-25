The word reentry implies a transition. And whether it’s a rocket returning to the earth’s atmosphere, someone rejoining an organization or a person coming back to a place they’ve left, there’s a process involved.

For the Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance — the Mount Joy-based addiction support organization — reentry means the process of attaining sobriety and returning to one’s life before substance use.

The alliance was awarded a grant in July 2021 from the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency for $75,000 annually to implement the Rec-Cap program. The program, a guided multifaceted approach to recovery, was initially set to be introduced in the Lancaster County Prison, but COVID-19 restrictions have put that aspect of it on hold. The program operates from the Mount Joy facility as well as an office in the Adult Probation and Parole building on King Street in Lancaster.

“Reentry can mean a lot of different things,” said Scott Theurer, a member of Lancaster County Recovery Alliance and consultant with the Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance. “Yes, it can be people leaving the prison, but it can also be people leaving a recovery house and trying to get back into the community at large. It could be people in probation that are trying to rebuild.”

‘Tools in the tool bag’

The Rec-Cap program stands for Recovery Capital. Its focus is to provide those seeking sobriety with a peer support specialist to help them stay on track and meet their goals. Peer support specialists also share resources from groups the alliance is partnering with, such as PA Career Link Lancaster County, Lancaster Works, Tenfold and the United Way of Lancaster County.

“Recovery capital is the stuff that helps people remain stable in recovery,” Theurer said. “So, if you look at it as tools in the tool bag, it’s things like a job, education, overall physical, mental, spiritual health, satisfying legal obligations, family relations, but most importantly it’s what they call human capital which is your ability to deal with life on life’s terms. It’s coping skills. Just being effective with dealing with life — only you’re doing it sober, so you have to relearn how to do that.”

The program, which has 37 current participants, helps people in their recovery journey with one-on-one peer support, family support and a digital application that helps track progress and can even recommend the nearest recovery meeting using its GPS function.

The recovery process is often associated with support group meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. And while those groups obviously can play a big part in recovery, Theurer stressed that each person’s recovery journey is different and an individual approach can be useful.

“Approaches need to be diverse and flexible. It’s essential. If you try to cookie-cutter your way through recovery, I think it leaves you more vulnerable than successful,” he said.

Theurer said the group is open to anyone serious about recovery, but they are targeting vulnerable groups who are at a higher risk of overdosing or relapsing.

“Not everybody is initially successful in early recovery,” Theurer said. “It can be very difficult at times and a lot of times when you relapse you get disqualified from a lot of the programs. You can get thrown out of your outpatient provider or you can get thrown out of your recovery house for using. So this program is really trying to close those gaps and trying to keep folks that experience that stuff moving forward so it doesn’t get worse.”

Della Hewitt, of Lancaster Township, is one person interested in participating in the Rec-Cap program, and said she is talking to representatives at the DSAA to get involved. Hewitt said she’s struggled for decades with substance use and lost her father and her son to issues related to substance use.

“I’ve been an addict for at least 30 years. I’ve overdosed seven times. It’s destroyed my life. I keep trying to get on the right path,” Hewitt said. “After my son died, a part of me died with him. I’m working on getting some grief counseling now.”

Hewitt said she is now six months sober. She said one of her goals is to someday be able to speak to junior high kids about her experiences with substance use.

“I’ve wanted to do that since my son died, but I never had enough clean time to even pursue that,” Hewitt said. “I think I have my life on the right path this time.”

A bridge from prison

The Rec-Cap program is designed to benefit people like Hewitt who are working on their recovery, but the program will be essential for people battling substance use disorder who are being released from the Lancaster County Prison.

That’s an aspect of the program that Theurer is particularly excited about starting once COVID-19 restrictions make it possible. Theurer said the plan is for specialists to go into the prison and connect with candidates and work with them as they approach their release date.

“When they’re released we will literally meet them when they come out of the door on their release date,” Theurer said. “If you want to go get a job, you’ve got probation requirements, you have legal requirements, you want to take a shot at trying to get some career enhancement — it’s hard to do all that stuff when you can barely get out of bed in the morning because you’re dealing with anxiety and depression you don’t understand. That’s why peer support is so effective.”

Joe Shiffer, the deputy warden of inmate services at Lancaster County Prison, is excited about the bridge the Rec-Cap program could provide.

“When they leave the institution, they’re faced with a lot of choices and a lot of pressures. You want to separate yourself from the old people, places and things and some of them can’t for whatever reason and it’s a challenge for them,” Shiffer said. “These folks have to make a decision hundreds and hundreds of times not to use again … So to have that support in the community is a tremendous opportunity.”

As someone working in the prison, Shiffer sees firsthand the toll that substance use disorder takes on the community.

“It is a crisis, I believe strongly. It destroys their lives, their families, their children, their friends — there’s nothing good about it. That’s why we work so hard to put these programs in place.”

Even for people that have put together some sober time while in prison, staying sober after reentry can be difficult, Theurer said.

“The initial space of time can be very difficult and I think people are often caught off guard and are surprised by how difficult it is,” Theurer said. “Your body is healing, your brain is healing and that can be a significant barrier if the right support isn’t in place. It can feel very strange.”

If you or someone you know wants to get involved with the DSAA Rec-Cap program, call 717-492-4596 or email dsasquared@gmail.com.