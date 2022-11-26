Enforcing new guidelines limiting students’ access to library books went against what Matthew Good stood for as a librarian.

So, after 14 years as a Donegal School District librarian, the 49-year-old handed in his resignation in September without another job secured. His last day was Nov. 18.

“I finally said this is enough,” said Good, who most recently had served seventh and eighth graders at Donegal Junior High School. “Having to enforce something that I fundamentally believe is wrong was very stressful for me.”

More than a year ago, Donegal School District’s secondary director of curriculum and Donegal Junior High School principal told Good to draft guidelines to begin enforcing this school year that require seventh and eighth grade students - who are typically 12 to 14 years old - to provide signed permission from their parents or guardians to access young adult books in the school library. Young adult books are defined as books written for children and teens between 12 and 18.

“It is a procedure we wanted to implement, beginning in this school year, to ensure that there were no surprises for any parents who did not want or who did want to allow their children to read young adult titles,” district Superintendent Michael Lausch wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Fearing he would lose his job if he declined, Good created the Donegal Junior High School Young Adult Consent Form. Despite presenting a list of the form’s cons to administration, he was told to begin enforcing the guidelines this school year.

‘I want to continue to advocate’

Good, who earned $70,000 a year working as a district librarian, said he couldn’t continue enforcing a procedure he felt was infringing on students’ right to access materials.

“Being compelled to do something that you disagree with takes a toll on your mental health,” Good said with a sigh.

In discussing students’ access rights, Good cites the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in the Board of Education v. Pico case. However, that case involves banning books from a school library, not a permission form.

Nonetheless, Good’s opinion is that by limiting access to content, the school administration is violating students’ rights to learn.

“It's this idea that they have to have permission to access books that were purchased for the library for that collection,” Good said.

While the right to access information is established in the Pico case, Kevin Goldberg, First Amendment specialist for the Freedom Forum Institute, said Donegal’s opt-in policy would be consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling. The Pico case, Goldberg said, gives educators the right to determine what is educationally appropriate for students as long as they don’t make the decision based on their ideological beliefs.

The Freedom Forum Institute is a nonpartisan nonprofit that raises awareness of freedoms established in the First Amendment through advocacy, education and action.

Not only does the form and district guidelines align with Supreme Court rulings, but district Superintendent Lausch also said the form follows state law, as well.

“Pennsylvania law provides parents with rights on educational matters,” Lausch wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “As confirmed by our solicitor, the use of the opt-in form was a way to ensure that we were honoring parent rights related to the upbringing and education of their children.”

Lausch said the form, which he calls an opt-in form, was implemented to be consistent with a form first created at the intermediate school - which includes students in third to sixth grade - more than a decade ago.

At the intermediate level only the district’s 417 fifth and sixth grade students can receive permission to read young adult books, Lausch said. Lausch said 32 of them turned in a signed consent form to access such books, while 149 of the 443 junior high school students received consent this year.

Other Lancaster County school districts like Ephrata, Elizabethtown Area and Warwick have created opt-out policies, allowing parents to select specific books or content areas that their children cannot access.

Ephrata is the district Good and his wife, also an educator, live in, and that his daughter attends.

Ephrata Superintendent Brian Troop said in an October interview with LNP | LancasterOnline that the district’s policy was implemented this school year in response to book challenges nationwide and to maintain a healthy relationship with parents.

Efforts to ban books from Lancaster County public school libraries remain rare. It’s been tried five times since 2020 and only one of those attempts was successful. Donegal has not had one instance of a parent trying to ban a book and Good said he’s received two complaints about books from parents in his years at the district.

Nationally, between Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 this year, there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, a number on pace to exceed the 2021 record of 729 attempts, according to the American Library Association.

While Donegal’s policy was what spurred Good to quit, he is concerned about the bigger picture.

“My concern currently is what are these book bans, these book challenges saying to the groups of people whose stories they represent, and I want to continue to advocate for these stories to be told and have the freedom to do that without concern about my employment,” said Good. He added that according to the American Library Association, a majority of book challenges are to content by or about minority populations.

Attempts to ban books across the country are especially disconcerting to Good due to his role as a United States Holocaust Memorial Museum teacher fellow and an advocate of human rights education. Challenges to books on the Holocaust like “Maus” by Art Spiegelman and “The Diary of Anne Frank” feed into his concerns about how stories from differing perspectives and experiences are viewed.

“It’s just gotten ridiculous,” Good said.

Exercising caution

Bans or no bans, librarians today, Good said, are living in an environment filled with caution.

He’s hesitated to add books to the shelves, fearing controversy could crop up at the next school board meeting.

“There were times when I’d hesitate and be like ‘is this the next book that’s going to be an issue?’” Good said.

American Association of School Librarians President Kathy Lester said librarians nationally are feeling attacked and she worries it might lead to a “soft censorship” – keeping “controversial” books off the shelves.

Lester said the association doesn’t have data on librarian turnover but noted the School Library Journal conducted a 2022 “Controversial Book Survey” with responses from 720 school librarians nationwide. All but 10% of respondents were public school librarians.

When considering whether or not to purchase a book, 33% of respondents indicated a possible reaction from parents factored into their decision. Twenty-two percent reported not purchasing a book for fear of repercussions from the community, school board and administrators.

The community also plays a large role in the emotional toll a librarian feels, Good said.

“Those that feel like they have a stronger parent backing and are in a community that appreciates what they do, I think they feel more supported and less under fire,” Good said, noting that when there’s less community backing, “they’re stressed, and they have been called a lot of terrible things throughout the process.”

Such things include “groomer” and “pedophile,” Good said, noting that he personally hasn’t been called either.

In spite of rising tensions, Good was determined that students needed to see themselves reflected in the books they read.

“Ultimately, I went it doesn’t matter - somebody needs this book, some student is experiencing what this story is about,” Good said.

What’s next

It’s the students that Good will miss after leaving the district and its form behind.

Donegal Junior High School parent Bethany Watts, whose daughter was a student library aide working with Good, worries who will replace him.

“I'm concerned are they going to hire someone who's going to just toe the line and do what the district says or is this somebody who is going to make sure that not only are the rules of the district being followed to put material in the library but defend the rights of these kids to be able to access that material,” Watts said.

She compares Donegal’s policy to a ban.

“Isn’t preventing them from accessing (content) a form of banning books?” Watts asked.

Good’s resignation letter stated he was resigning due to “personal reasons.” Lausch said the district couldn’t comment on the resignation.

Following Good’s resignation, Lausch said the district advertised the position for six weeks but received no qualified candidates and instead hopes to fill his position in the spring.

Until then, Lausch said a library aide will oversee book sign-outs for students and research classes assigned to Good will be taught by a Donegal Junior High School English teacher.

When asked what’s on the horizon, Good laughed and replied, “that’s the question.”

He’ll stick to the librarian trade, but Good said he’s done working in public schools.