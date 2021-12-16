All school buildings in the Donegal School District closed Thursday after receiving an anonymous social media threat Wednesday night.

The district informed parents by phone Wednesday night that all school buildings would close to allow the Susquehanna Regional Police to investigate. Donegal was referenced in the threat but a specific building was not targeted, according to the message. Instruction will resume Friday with an increased police presence.

A letter sent to families Tuesday noted that school threats have been a “growing and disturbing trend” across the county, state and nation. Solanco,Eastern Lancaster County and Conestoga Valley school districts all responded to similar threats in the past week.

An anonymous tip regarding a similar situation at Donegal High School was received by the district Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the district will have an increased police presence on campus for the next few days,” the district said in Tuesday’s letter, adding that parents should discuss the serious nature of such threats with their children.

Those who have concrete evidence of a threat are asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at (717) 426-1164 or call 911.