Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect additional information released from the Donegal School District and the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

All school buildings in the Donegal School District closed Thursday after receiving an anonymous social media message threatening to “shoot up a school” Wednesday night, police say.

The district informed parents by phone Wednesday night that all school buildings would close to allow the Susquehanna Regional Police to investigate. Police said Thursday afternoon that Snapchat messages indicated the user or users were going to shoot up a school and stated “donegal be ready tmr.”

Though Donegal was referenced in the threat, a specific building was not targeted, according to the message. Instruction will resume Friday with an increased police presence.

In a letter to the district sent Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Lausch said Susquehanna Regional Police are working with Pennsylvania State Police, cellphone providers and social media companies in the investigation.

Another letter sent to families Tuesday noted that school threats have been a “growing and disturbing trend” across the county, state and nation. Solanco, Eastern Lancaster County and Conestoga Valley school districts all responded to similar threats in the past week.

An anonymous tip regarding a similar situation at Donegal High School was received by the district Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the district will have an increased police presence on campus for the next few days,” the district said in Tuesday’s letter, adding that parents should discuss the serious nature of such threats with their children.

Those who have concrete evidence of a threat are asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164 or call 911.